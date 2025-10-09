Relocation of Argentina-Puerto Rico Soccer Match Amid Immigration Crackdown

The soccer match between Argentina and Puerto Rico, originally slated for next week in Chicago, has been relocated to Florida amid ongoing immigration tensions in the city.

Luca Serra, a spokesman for the Chicago Park District, confirmed that the game will not take place in Chicago. Scheduled for October 13 at Soldier Field, the match will now be hosted at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where Argentina's star Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami.

The decision to move the event was driven by low ticket sales, according to Serra, though no formal statement has been released by the event promoter. An Argentine Football Association executive also attributed the change to National Guard deployments in Chicago amid protests against immigration policies under President Donald Trump's administration.

