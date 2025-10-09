Epic Showdown: Undefeated India to Face Resurgent South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup Clash

As the ICC Women's World Cup heats up, South Africa is setting its sights on redemption after a rocky start. All-rounder Nadine de Klerk emphasized that the team has moved past their opening loss against England, where they were bowled out for a mere 69 runs, a wake-up call that has only fueled their determination.

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues spoke to the heightened anticipation surrounding their match-up, noting the unsettling reality for opponents that India remains undefeated despite not delivering a 'perfect match'. With wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, India looks to maintain its momentum against South Africa, who are buoyed by a decisive victory over New Zealand.

As South Africa prepares for this Thursday's clash, de Klerk highlighted the importance of adaptability, especially facing the diverse conditions of the subcontinent. The Proteas are focused on fine-tuning their strategies, especially against spin, and are eager to showcase the resilience that spurred their comeback. In contrast, India is poised to unleash untapped potential, bolstered by a squad ready to strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)