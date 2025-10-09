Australia Faces Ashes Dilemma: Can They Cope Without Pat Cummins?

Australia's cricket team faces a significant challenge as captain Pat Cummins' participation in the upcoming Ashes series remains doubtful due to a persistent back injury. Cummins' leadership has been pivotal since 2017, and his absence could necessitate major strategy changes for the team.

Cummins' durability has been unmatched, claiming 91 English wickets at an impressive average. Missing the series opener in Perth could boost England's aspirations as they eye their first test win in Australia in over a decade. Scott Boland may replace Cummins, while senior players Starc and Hazlewood could face increased workloads.

Should Cummins be unavailable, Steve Smith is poised to step up as captain, marking another shift in leadership for the team. The absence of Cummins disrupts the balance Australia has enjoyed, highlighting the potential impact on their ambition to retain the Ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)