American Takeover: Velocity Sports Partners Acquires Espanyol

Burnley's American owners, through Velocity Sports Partners led by Alan Pace, have finalized a majority takeover of Spanish football club Espanyol, as announced on Thursday.

The acquisition, valued at up to 200 million euros, also marks the end of Rastar Group's nine-year ownership over Espanyol.

Pace assured that both Espanyol and Burnley would preserve their identities and operate independently, emphasizing stewardship over ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)