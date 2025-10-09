Left Menu

American Takeover: Velocity Sports Partners Acquires Espanyol

Velocity Sports Partners, led by Alan Pace, the American owners of Burnley, has acquired majority control of Espanyol, marking a significant investment of up to 200 million euros. The purchase concludes Rastar Group's nine-year ownership, with commitments to maintain both clubs' unique identities and legacies.

Burnley's American owners, through Velocity Sports Partners led by Alan Pace, have finalized a majority takeover of Spanish football club Espanyol, as announced on Thursday.

The acquisition, valued at up to 200 million euros, also marks the end of Rastar Group's nine-year ownership over Espanyol.

Pace assured that both Espanyol and Burnley would preserve their identities and operate independently, emphasizing stewardship over ownership.

