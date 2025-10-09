Left Menu

Shikha Yadav to Lead India in Crucial Rugby Showdown in Colombo

Shikha Yadav will captain India's rugby team in Leg 2 of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series in Colombo on October 18-19. The Indian team, having finished sixth in its debut at Hangzhou, aims to capitalize on lessons learned from Leg 1, where they succeeded against the Philippines and UAE.

  • India

Shikha Yadav is set to lead India in the second leg of the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series, scheduled to take place in Colombo on October 18 and 19. The Indian squad, announced by the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU), made its inaugural appearance in Hangzhou, where they secured a commendable sixth-place finish.

Entering Leg 1 as the 10th seed, the Indian team outperformed expectations and concluded among the top six. Confidence is running high as they head to Colombo for Leg 2, following decisive victories against the Philippines (24-5) and UAE (19-12) in the initial phase.

The IRFU highlighted that the series features Asia's 12 leading national teams, with cumulative points determining the final standings. Head coach Paul Delport emphasized the importance of applying lessons learned from Leg 1 to achieve successful outcomes in Colombo. The squad, including key players like Dumuni Marndi and Amandeep Kaur, is eager to demonstrate their skills and strategy once again.

