Left Menu

AIFF's Constitutional Conundrum: SC Reconsideration Request

The All India Football Federation has approached the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of two clauses in its draft constitution. These clauses, concerning office-bearer roles and amendment procedures, could compel many current committee members to resign. The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:09 IST
AIFF's Constitutional Conundrum: SC Reconsideration Request
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is seeking the Supreme Court's reconsideration of two clauses in its draft constitution, recently approved by the court. These clauses focus on the roles of office-bearers, potentially forcing numerous officials to vacate state unit positions or resign from the committee.

The Supreme Court will address the AIFF's request on Friday. The draft constitution was modified by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao and directed by the court to be adopted within four weeks. Specific clauses, particularly Article 25.3 (c), have caused concern within the AIFF, as it pertains to the dual roles held by members.

The AIFF's Special General Meeting on Sunday aims to adopt the draft. However, the AIFF has requested reconsideration before implementation. FIFA has set an October 30 deadline for adoption, highlighting international implications for AIFF's compliance with global governance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025