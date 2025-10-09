AIFF's Constitutional Conundrum: SC Reconsideration Request

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is seeking the Supreme Court's reconsideration of two clauses in its draft constitution, recently approved by the court. These clauses focus on the roles of office-bearers, potentially forcing numerous officials to vacate state unit positions or resign from the committee.

The Supreme Court will address the AIFF's request on Friday. The draft constitution was modified by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao and directed by the court to be adopted within four weeks. Specific clauses, particularly Article 25.3 (c), have caused concern within the AIFF, as it pertains to the dual roles held by members.

The AIFF's Special General Meeting on Sunday aims to adopt the draft. However, the AIFF has requested reconsideration before implementation. FIFA has set an October 30 deadline for adoption, highlighting international implications for AIFF's compliance with global governance standards.

