Mighty Marathas March to Semifinals in Thrilling Archery Premier League

The Mighty Marathas and Rajputana Royals advanced to the semifinals in the Archery Premier League. Despite a 0-6 defeat to Prithviraaj Yodhas, the Royals advanced, ending their winning streak. Meanwhile, Marathas bested Chola Chiefs 5-1, with Dhiraj Bommadevara's decisive performance standing out.

Mighty Marathas March to Semifinals in Thrilling Archery Premier League
The Mighty Marathas secured their place in the semifinals of the inaugural Archery Premier League with a compelling 5-1 victory over the Chola Chiefs on Thursday.

The Marathas displayed precision and nerve, particularly in the final moments, with Dhiraj Bommadevara's standout performance clinching crucial wins. Meanwhile, despite their 0-6 loss to Prithviraaj Yodhas, the Rajputana Royals advanced to the semifinals, ending their seven-match winning streak.

A thrilling performance by Prithviraaj Yodhas, led by captain Abhishek Verma, shattered the unbeaten Royals. The day's outcomes left the Royals and Marathas in the semifinals, while the remaining spots will be fought for by the Yodhas, Chiefs, and Chero Archers. Kakatiya Knights, with a single win, bowed out.

