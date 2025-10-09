NBA's Triumphant Return: Catching Up with Sports Highlights

The National Basketball Association (NBA) made its highly anticipated return to China on Thursday, marking the end of a hiatus that began in 2019. This return was celebrated with two games in Macau and a newly announced multi-year partnership with tech giant Alibaba. The special administrative region will host these pre-season matches on Friday and Sunday as part of a five-year agreement with Sands China, a unit of Las Vegas Sands.

In Major League Baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays clinched a spot in the American League Championship Series after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2. Jeff Hoffman secured a four-out save in Game 4, while George Springer's pivotal sacrifice fly in the fifth inning proved crucial in the Toronto victory.

In tennis, Novak Djokovic fought his way into the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters for the 10th time, setting up a match with world number 204 Valentin Vacherot. Meanwhile, controversies in the sports world, such as Lorenzo Musetti's complaints about fans and Julian Fleming's legal troubles, continue to stir discussions among enthusiasts.

