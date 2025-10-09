South Africa Clinches Thrilling Victory Over India in Women's World Cup Clash

In a nail-biting Women's World Cup match on Thursday, South Africa achieved a three-wicket victory over India, overcoming Richa Ghosh's outstanding innings of 94 runs. Laura Wolvaardt and Nadine de Klerk were instrumental in leading their team past India's total of 251, securing South Africa's rise to fourth in the tournament standings.

Despite Kranti Gaud's efforts in snagging early wickets, South Africa's relentless pursuit saw them recover from precarious situations. Wolvaardt's strategic collaboration with Chloe Tryon and De Klerk's explosive hitting guided them to a triumphant score of 252 for seven in just under 49 overs, demonstrating teamwork and resilience.

India initially showed promise with a strong start from openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, but a middle-order collapse shifted the momentum. South Africa capitalized on India's setbacks, crafting a memorable chase that highlighted the team's depth and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)