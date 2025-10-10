Left Menu

From Soaring NFL Ratings to Sports Icon Farewells: The Week in Sports

The latest sports news covers soaring NFL ratings, LeBron James's absence due to sciatica, Ethan Pritchard's recovery from a gunshot wound, and a tribute to Red Sox legend Mike Greenwell, among other stories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 05:24 IST
The landscape of sports is buzzing with developments as NFL ratings continue to soar, demonstrating a significant 8% increase from last year. Week 5 viewer statistics, which average 18.58 million, mark the second-highest viewership in league history.

Meanwhile, basketball icon LeBron James is sidelined due to sciatica, missing the Los Angeles Lakers' opener this season. The esteemed forward is expected to be reevaluated in three weeks, according to the team's announcement.

Tragedy strikes as Red Sox great Mike Greenwell passes at 62, an emblematic figure of baseball who bravely battled cancer. Additionally, Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears invests in Boston Legacy FC, showcasing burgeoning support for women's sports.

