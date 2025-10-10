Left Menu

Tara Davis-Woodhall Makes Waves at Athlos New York Long Jump

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall topped the long jump qualifying event at Athlos in New York. The event marks Athlos' second season, expanding from track-only events. Davis-Woodhall's influence highlighted the desire for more field events, addressing sport inclusivity in this burgeoning athletics platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 07:58 IST
Tara Davis-Woodhall Makes Waves at Athlos New York Long Jump

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall captivated audiences in Times Square as she excelled in the long jump qualifying round for the women's-only Athlos meet in New York on Thursday.

This year marks Athlos' second season, with the addition of field events like the long jump to its roster, following its inaugural event in 2024 that was track-only. Davis-Woodhall, who recently triumphed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, achieved a remarkable leap of 6.81 meters, securing the top position in the standings on her fourth attempt, amidst a crowd of eager fans and onlookers.

This qualifying event serves as a precursor to Friday's final showdown, scheduled to unfold alongside track events at the bustling Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island. Davis-Woodhall, set to compete against Briton Jazmin Sawyers and American Quanesha Burks, praised the spotlight field events have finally received, urging for more opportunities in the sports sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vantage Shines as Main Sponsor at Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025

Vantage Shines as Main Sponsor at Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025

 Global
2
China Ramps Up Inspection on Nvidia's AI Chips Amidst Trade Frictions with U.S.

China Ramps Up Inspection on Nvidia's AI Chips Amidst Trade Frictions with U...

 Global
3
High-Profile Suicide Case Sparks Controversy Over FIR Details

High-Profile Suicide Case Sparks Controversy Over FIR Details

 India
4
Germany Pledges €29 Million for Gaza Reconstruction

Germany Pledges €29 Million for Gaza Reconstruction

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025