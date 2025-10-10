Tara Davis-Woodhall Makes Waves at Athlos New York Long Jump

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall captivated audiences in Times Square as she excelled in the long jump qualifying round for the women's-only Athlos meet in New York on Thursday.

This year marks Athlos' second season, with the addition of field events like the long jump to its roster, following its inaugural event in 2024 that was track-only. Davis-Woodhall, who recently triumphed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, achieved a remarkable leap of 6.81 meters, securing the top position in the standings on her fourth attempt, amidst a crowd of eager fans and onlookers.

This qualifying event serves as a precursor to Friday's final showdown, scheduled to unfold alongside track events at the bustling Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island. Davis-Woodhall, set to compete against Briton Jazmin Sawyers and American Quanesha Burks, praised the spotlight field events have finally received, urging for more opportunities in the sports sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)