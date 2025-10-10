Left Menu

India Sets Sights on Series Sweep After Winning Toss Against West Indies

India, led by captain Shubman Gill, won the toss against West Indies in the second and final test, opting to bat first. With the aim of securing a 2-0 series sweep, India retained the same team from their previous victory. West Indies made strategic changes in hopes of improving their performance.

Updated: 10-10-2025 09:33 IST
Shubman Gill

India's cricket team, captained by Shubman Gill, chose to bat first after winning the toss against the West Indies in their second and final test match. The match, pivotal for India, could see them clinch a 2-0 series victory over their struggling opponents.

Following their swift win in the first test in Ahmedabad, India fields an unchanged lineup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Captain Gill noted the favorable conditions for batting on the first day, emphasizing consistency with previous performances.

The West Indies, hoping to recover from their setbacks, made two changes to their lineup, bringing in Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip. Captain Roston Chase highlighted their renewed batting strategy to endure the full day.

