U.S. Soccer Team Faces Injury Challenges and Cultural Overhaul

The United States soccer team, under coach Mauricio Pochettino, faces injuries to key players including Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson ahead of a friendly against Ecuador. Pochettino aims to change the team's culture, emphasizing competition for spots as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Updated: 10-10-2025 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States men's soccer team is grappling with injury issues as they prepare to face Ecuador in an upcoming friendly match. Key athletes such as Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson are questionable, adding pressure on Coach Mauricio Pochettino to assess team readiness.

Pochettino, who took the helm in October 2024 after Gregg Berhalter's exit, is on a mission to overhaul a culture of complacency within the team. In response to past performances, he has worked closely with the federation to reintroduce competitive intensity and re-evaluate player selections.

As the team gears up for the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino promises no one is guaranteed a spot on the roster, reinforcing a culture of competition. With recent improvements and a positive match against Japan, the U.S. aims to continue its upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

