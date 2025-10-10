Left Menu

Riyad Mahrez Bids Farewell to World Cup Dreams After 2026

Riyad Mahrez, the accomplished winger, confirms the 2026 World Cup will mark his final international appearance. After leading Algeria to qualification, Mahrez, 34, who plays for Al-Ahli, expresses pride in representing his nation. With 33 goals in 106 appearances, he shifts focus to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:33 IST
Riyad Mahrez announced his decision to make the 2026 World Cup his last, opting not to extend his international football career into his forties, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 34-year-old Al-Ahli winger has been instrumental in Algeria's qualification for their fifth World Cup, contributing a goal and two assists in their decisive 3-0 victory over Somalia. With this win, Algeria secured the top position in Group G, advancing to the 2026 finals set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaching staff, and fans, Mahrez emphasized the importance of the recent victory and outlined his commitment to representing Algeria with distinction. As he approaches his 35th birthday, his international tally stands at 33 goals in 106 matches.

