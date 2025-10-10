Left Menu

Shardul Thakur Leads Mumbai for Ranji Trophy Opener

Shardul Thakur has been named Mumbai captain for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan are also included in the 16-member squad for the opener against Jammu and Kashmir. Notable absences include Shreyas Iyer due to health issues and Prithvi Shaw, who has switched teams.

Updated: 10-10-2025 15:58 IST
India's versatile cricketer Shardul Thakur has been announced as the new captain of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team for the 2025-26 season. The decision was made public on Friday, ahead of their season opener against Jammu and Kashmir.

Thakur takes over the leadership from Ajinkya Rahane, who has stepped down after last season. The Mumbai squad features experienced players such as Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan, as they prepare for the upcoming clash at Srinagar's Sher-I-Kashmir Stadium, scheduled from October 15-18.

Noticeably, Shreyas Iyer will miss the season due to back issues, and Prithvi Shaw has moved to Maharashtra. Suryakumar Yadav is also absent from this season's lineup, omitted from the squad that once boasted 42 Ranji Trophy victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

