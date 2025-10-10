Harnessing Ancient Wisdom: Shreyas Iyer Partners with Bhagavad Gita for All

Faith-tech innovator Bhagavad Gita for All (BGFA) has announced a strategic collaboration with Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Known for his on-field focus and calm, Iyer embodies the principles of balance and motivation championed by the Bhagavad Gita, according to a recent BGFA release.

This partnership seeks to highlight how the ancient text's wisdom is being reinterpreted to facilitate performance enhancement and balanced decision-making in today's high-stakes environments. As the global wellness industry is projected to approach $6.8 trillion by 2024, BGFA is carving a niche at the intersection of tradition and performance psychology.

In the past ten months, BGFA has surged in popularity with over 10,000 book sales and a registered user base exceeding 1 lakh on its app. This growth mirrors a trend among young professionals and students gravitating towards purpose-driven ideologies. Shreyas Iyer, recognized for his leadership, views this as a modern athlete's pathway to competitive edge through inner equilibrium.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Iyer remarked on the Bhagavad Gita for All's role as more than just literature, but a supportive tool for maintaining balance and seeking purpose amidst life's challenges. In the context of increasing interest in holistic productivity methods, BGFA aims to transcend spiritual confines, offering leadership insights and emotional wellness strategies.

Prithviraaj Shetty, founder of BGFA, emphasizes the platform's mission to bridge the wisdom gap within educational and professional settings, citing that Shreyas Iyer exemplifies the Gita's teachings of maintaining poise under pressure. Previous collaborations with cultural icons like Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty have set a dynamic precedent. This partnership with Iyer strategically targets both Gen Z and Millennial demographics while entering pivotal conversations about high-performance leadership and mental conditioning. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)