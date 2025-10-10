Left Menu

Iraq's Focused World Cup Quest Under Arnold's Guidance

Iraq coach Graham Arnold emphasizes the importance of focusing solely on their upcoming match against Indonesia, avoiding distractions from their subsequent game against Saudi Arabia. As Iraq seeks to secure a spot in the World Cup, the introduction of overseas-born players adds a new challenge for their opponents.

Graham Arnold, the Iraqi football coach, has advised his team's players to concentrate solely on their imminent fixture against Indonesia, ignoring the ensuing game with Saudi Arabia. This focus is vital as Iraq aspires to make its first World Cup appearance since 1986.

In a four-day span, Iraq will challenge both opponents in the crucial fourth phase of Asia's World Cup qualifiers in Jeddah. Success in this three-team group will secure a place in next year's finals. Arnold, who has World Cup playoff experience with Australia, stresses a game-by-game approach.

Indonesia, revamped with overseas-born talents like Jay Idzes and Kevin Diks, presents a new challenge. They need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive after a loss to Saudi Arabia. Arnold remains optimistic about his team's discipline and improving fitness levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

