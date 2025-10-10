Archery Premier League Heats Up: Semifinals Lock in Place

The path to the semifinals for the inaugural Archery Premier League is becoming clearer as the Prithviraj Yodhas secured their spot, joining the Rajputana Royals and Mighty Marathas. Friday's matches at the Yamuna Sports Complex saw competitive displays from all teams involved, with the Kakatiya Knights keeping their dreams alive.

In a thrilling comeback, the Kakatiya Knights defeated the Chola Chiefs 5-1, thanks to the stellar performances of Nico Wiener and Avneet Kaur. Despite the Chiefs' top archers, Brady Ellison and Deepika Kumari, falling short, the Knights' victory still leaves them reliant on outcomes from upcoming matches to maintain their semifinal hopes.

The Yodhas' victory over the Chero Archers, with a final scoreline of 5-3, ensured their advance with 10 points from nine matches. As teams gear up for the last league games on Saturday, the competition for semifinal placement remains fierce.

