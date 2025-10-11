Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe Leads France Closer to World Cup Qualification Despite Challenges

Kylian Mbappe scored and assisted as France won 3-0 against Azerbaijan, placing them closer to World Cup qualification despite a slow first half and notable team absences. Mbappe's performance, despite an ankle knock, showcased his leadership. France will secure qualification with a win in Iceland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 03:09 IST
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was instrumental in France's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan in their World Cup qualifier, moving them closer to qualification. Despite a sluggish start and missing several key players due to injuries, France secured a crucial win on home soil.

Mbappe, who opened the scoring just before halftime and assisted Adrien Rabiot's second goal, showed resilience despite a painful ankle injury. Substitute Florian Thauvin added a third goal, placing France at the top of Group D with nine points from three games.

Coach Didier Deschamps acknowledged the lackluster first-half performance but praised the team's result. France hopes to ensure World Cup qualification against Iceland, with Mbappe's leadership proving vital to their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

