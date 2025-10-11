Left Menu

Jon Rahm Eyes Fourth Spanish Open Title Amid Fierce Competition

Jon Rahm made a significant comeback with a 5-under 66 at the Spanish Open to stay in contention for a fourth title. Rahm, five shots behind leader Marco Penge, aims to surpass Seve Ballesteros as the tournament's most successful golfer. Meanwhile, Shane Lowry missed the cut.

Madrid | Updated: 11-10-2025 09:40 IST
Jon Rahm showcased his determination and skill at the Spanish Open, delivering a series of seven birdies to remain in the race for his fourth title. His impressive 5-under 66 performance places him five shots behind the English leader, Marco Penge, following a subdued start with a 72 round.

Unfortunately for Shane Lowry, the tournament did not pan out as he hoped. Despite a solid comeback with a 68 on Friday, the Ryder Cup victor's previous 75 left him one stroke short, excluding him from further competition. Penge emerged as the frontrunner by executing a flawless round marked by four birdies.

Rahm remains focused, aiming to surpass golfing legend Seve Ballesteros as the Spanish Open's most decorated player since the European tour's inception in 1972. Having triumphed thrice in Madrid, he seeks to add another victory this year.

