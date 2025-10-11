A Weekend of Sporting Drama: NBA's Macau Test, High Alert Soccer Showdowns, and Tennis Triumphs

In a bold attempt to reenter the Chinese market, the NBA is hosting games in Macau, drawing large crowds eager to witness the action between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. Experts see this as a crucial moment for the league's future engagement with Chinese audiences.

Heightened security surrounds Italy's World Cup qualifying match against Israel in Udine. Despite a breakthrough peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, the presence of a pro-Palestinian march has authorities on edge, showcasing the intertwining of sports and politics.

U.S. Major League Rugby vows continuity amid team departures, with new formations like the California Legion emerging. Meanwhile, Venezuelan tennis player Goncalo Oliveira has been banned for four years, controversially arguing a tainted kiss was to blame for his positive drug test.