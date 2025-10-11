Left Menu

Ashes Showdown: England Prepares as Australia Faces Uncertainties

England's Harry Brook warns against underestimating Australia in the Ashes, despite concerns over the fitness of captain Pat Cummins. With Cummins potentially missing, Australia faces challenges. However, Brook emphasizes the depth of Australia's bowling lineup and expects England captain Ben Stokes to play through his shoulder injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 11:49 IST
Harry Brook

England batter Harry Brook has issued a warning against underestimating Australia in the upcoming Ashes series, despite uncertainties surrounding their captain, Pat Cummins. Concerns over Cummins' fitness linger as the Australian coach, Andrew McDonald, acknowledged the tight timeline for his recovery for the series opener in Perth.

Cummins, integral since his Ashes debut in the 2017-18 series, is racing against time to regain match fitness. McDonald emphasizes the need for Cummins to resume bowling at least four weeks before the first test to ensure he avoids setbacks. Losing Cummins, even temporarily, could be a significant blow to Australia's bid to retain the urn.

Brook, recently appointed vice-captain in the England squad, recognizes the formidable talent in Australia's bowling arsenal. He also expressed confidence that England captain Ben Stokes will overcome his shoulder injury and participate in all five tests of the series, starting in Perth later this month.

