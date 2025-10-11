Left Menu

Anmol Kharb Breaks New Ground at Arctic Open 2025

Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb reached the semi-finals of the Arctic Open 2025 with a decisive victory. The teenager, ranked 62nd in the world, defeated Denmark's Amalie Schulz to secure her first-ever top-four entry in a BWF Super 500 tournament. She's the last Indian left in the competition.

Anmol Kharb, the 18-year-old Indian badminton prodigy, showcased her prowess by advancing to the semi-finals of the Arctic Open 2025. On Friday, she emerged victorious against Denmark's world No. 63 Amalie Schulz in straight sets, clinching a 21-15, 21-14 win in just 36 minutes, as reported by Olympics.com.

This achievement marks Kharb's first entry into the top four of a BWF Super 500 event. Previously, her best run was a runner-up finish at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament last year. Ranked 62nd globally, Anmol now faces either top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan or Danish eighth seed Mia Blichfeldt for a coveted spot in the final.

In a strategic match, the Indian shuttler upped her game following competitive first halves in both sets. This victory was her third straight win over Schulz, following triumphs at last year's Polish and Belgian Internationals, where she claimed both titles. Meanwhile, India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto exited after a defeat to China's world No. 1 mixed doubles pair, Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin.

