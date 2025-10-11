Left Menu

India Dominates West Indies in Second Test Showdown

India declared at 518-5 and tightened their grip on the second test by reducing West Indies to 26-1. Shubman Gill's unbeaten 129 and Jaiswal's 175 highlighted their innings. West Indies struggled after losing early wickets, facing a massive deficit at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India asserted dominance in the second test match against West Indies, declaring their first innings at an imposing 518-5 before the opposition faltered to 26-1 by tea on Saturday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a commendable 175, narrowly missing a double century, while captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten at 129. West Indies faced immediate setbacks, losing John Campbell for 10, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze struggling at the crease.

Amidst a mixed-up run-out that saw Jaiswal depart early, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel supported India past the 500-mark, contributing 44 and 43 runs, respectively. Gill's tenacious century marked his fifth hundred this year before declaring the innings post Jurel's dismissal.

