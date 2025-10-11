Left Menu

Proteas Ready for New WTC Challenge Against Pakistan

Aiden Markram, stepping in as South Africa's captain, acknowledges the absence of Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj as a blow, but views it as a chance for others to shine as the team starts their new World Test Championship cycle against Pakistan.

Bavuma, South Africa's regular captain who led the team to a WTC victory over Australia, is sidelined due to a groin injury, while Maharaj is expected to miss the first Test but could return for the second. Despite these setbacks, Markram remains optimistic.

Markram emphasizes the opportunity for players like Dewald Brevis to step up and influence games. With hopes of replicating their previous WTC success, the team is focused on a strong start, having prepared on similar pitches before the Pakistan tour, marking their return to the country after a four-year hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

