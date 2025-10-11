Left Menu

Shubman Gill Sets WTC Record with Unbeaten Century Against West Indies

Indian skipper Shubman Gill became the top run-getter and century-maker for India in World Test Championship history, hitting an unbeaten century against the West Indies. Gill's performance in Delhi marks his 10th hundred in the WTC, surpassing Rohit Sharma's record for India. The West Indies trails by 492 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:25 IST
Team India captain Shubman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill carved his name into the annals of World Test Championship (WTC) history on Saturday. With an unbeaten 129, Gill emerged as the highest run-getter and century-maker for India in WTC action, demonstrating mastery over the West Indies bowlers on the second day of the series finale.

Gill's stellar performance, comprised of 16 boundaries and two sixes, not only propelled him to 2826 runs at an average of 43.47 but also marked his 10th century in the competition. This achievement elevates him above Rohit Sharma, who previously held the most centuries by an Indian in the WTC. In broader WTC history, Gill now ranks among elite players like Joe Root and Steve Smith.

The match also saw Team India declaring at 518/5, bolstered by centuries from both Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. In response, the West Indies struggled early on, losing opener John Campbell for 21 due to a deft catch by Sai Sudarshan off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. The visitors reached 26/1 by the end of the first session, trailing by a daunting 492 runs as they faced India's formidable bowling lineup.

