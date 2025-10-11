Left Menu

Hitaashee Bakshi's Stellar Performance at Hero Women's Indian Open

Hitaashee Bakshi took the lead in the Hero Women's Indian Open with a consistent performance, marking her third consecutive under-par round. Despite challenges, she maintained a three-shot lead over competitors, showcasing her skill on home turf. Several other Indian players also made impressive marks in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:26 IST
Hitaashee Bakshi's Stellar Performance at Hero Women's Indian Open

Hitaashee Bakshi showcased exceptional skill at the Hero Women's Indian Open on Saturday, registering a third consecutive under-par round to secure a commanding lead. The 21-year-old, playing on her home course, maintained composure throughout the ups and downs of her performance.

With rounds of 70-67-70, Bakshi stands at 9-under 207 after 54 holes, leaving her three shots clear of England's Alice Hewson, a seasoned player and three-time LET winner. Hewson trailed at 6-under 210, followed by Pranavi Urs and rookie Avani Prashanth, among others, adding to the vibrant competition.

Bakshi's lead was supported by consistent birdies, and despite a challenging back nine, she concluded with a stable par on the 18th hole, thrilling the spectators. The event saw a strong presence of Indian talent, with several players finishing in commendable positions, signaling a promising future for women's golf in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar
2
Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

 India
3
Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections

Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections

 India
4
Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics

Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025