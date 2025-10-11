Hitaashee Bakshi's Stellar Performance at Hero Women's Indian Open
Hitaashee Bakshi took the lead in the Hero Women's Indian Open with a consistent performance, marking her third consecutive under-par round. Despite challenges, she maintained a three-shot lead over competitors, showcasing her skill on home turf. Several other Indian players also made impressive marks in the competition.
Hitaashee Bakshi showcased exceptional skill at the Hero Women's Indian Open on Saturday, registering a third consecutive under-par round to secure a commanding lead. The 21-year-old, playing on her home course, maintained composure throughout the ups and downs of her performance.
With rounds of 70-67-70, Bakshi stands at 9-under 207 after 54 holes, leaving her three shots clear of England's Alice Hewson, a seasoned player and three-time LET winner. Hewson trailed at 6-under 210, followed by Pranavi Urs and rookie Avani Prashanth, among others, adding to the vibrant competition.
Bakshi's lead was supported by consistent birdies, and despite a challenging back nine, she concluded with a stable par on the 18th hole, thrilling the spectators. The event saw a strong presence of Indian talent, with several players finishing in commendable positions, signaling a promising future for women's golf in India.
