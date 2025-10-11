Hitaashee Bakshi's Stellar Performance at Hero Women's Indian Open

Hitaashee Bakshi showcased exceptional skill at the Hero Women's Indian Open on Saturday, registering a third consecutive under-par round to secure a commanding lead. The 21-year-old, playing on her home course, maintained composure throughout the ups and downs of her performance.

With rounds of 70-67-70, Bakshi stands at 9-under 207 after 54 holes, leaving her three shots clear of England's Alice Hewson, a seasoned player and three-time LET winner. Hewson trailed at 6-under 210, followed by Pranavi Urs and rookie Avani Prashanth, among others, adding to the vibrant competition.

Bakshi's lead was supported by consistent birdies, and despite a challenging back nine, she concluded with a stable par on the 18th hole, thrilling the spectators. The event saw a strong presence of Indian talent, with several players finishing in commendable positions, signaling a promising future for women's golf in India.

