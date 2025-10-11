China Secures 15th Suhandinata Cup Victory at BWF Junior Championships

China emerged victorious in the Suhandinata Cup at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025, defeating defending champions Indonesia on Saturday. This victory marks China's 15th win in the tournament, further cementing its position as a badminton powerhouse.

In the semi-finals, India and Japan had to settle for bronze medals. China's team, featuring top juniors with three gold and two silver medals from the Asian Junior Championships, showcased their excellence in a tense and thrilling match.

The opening set saw a strong start from China's girls' doubles champions. The suspense extended into the second set, with Indonesia initially leading. However, China reclaimed the advantage with consistent play, ultimately securing the championship with a nerve-shattering final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)