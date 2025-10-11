Left Menu

China Secures 15th Suhandinata Cup Victory at BWF Junior Championships

China defeated Indonesia to win the Suhandinata Cup for the 15th time at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025. India and Japan received bronze medals. China's team, with top junior athletes, showcased remarkable skill, ultimately overcoming a challenging match-up against Indonesia to claim victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:41 IST
China Secures 15th Suhandinata Cup Victory at BWF Junior Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

China emerged victorious in the Suhandinata Cup at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025, defeating defending champions Indonesia on Saturday. This victory marks China's 15th win in the tournament, further cementing its position as a badminton powerhouse.

In the semi-finals, India and Japan had to settle for bronze medals. China's team, featuring top juniors with three gold and two silver medals from the Asian Junior Championships, showcased their excellence in a tense and thrilling match.

The opening set saw a strong start from China's girls' doubles champions. The suspense extended into the second set, with Indonesia initially leading. However, China reclaimed the advantage with consistent play, ultimately securing the championship with a nerve-shattering final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

 India
2
Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

 India
3
Punjab Police Disrupts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling with Arrests

Punjab Police Disrupts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling with Arrests

 India
4
Gunfire Erupts in Giessen Marketplace

Gunfire Erupts in Giessen Marketplace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025