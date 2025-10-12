Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams
Iraq secured a crucial 1-0 win against Indonesia in Jeddah, thanks to Zidane Iqbal's late goal, keeping their World Cup hopes alive. Former Manchester United player Iqbal's performance pushed Iraq closer to qualifying. Indonesia's loss dashed their World Cup dreams, despite a strong start and efforts by their players.
In a thrilling encounter in Jeddah, Iraq edged past Indonesia with a 1-0 victory, rekindling their aspirations for a World Cup appearance after 1986. Thanks to Zidane Iqbal's decisive goal, Iraq kept their qualification hopes intact, while Indonesia's chances were extinguished.
Former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal, currently with Utrecht, turned the game around after coming on in the second half. His goal in the 76th minute was enough to secure the win for Iraq, who are now set to face Saudi Arabia in a crucial tie that could see them secure a spot in the World Cup.
Despite Indonesia showing promise with a determined start, key mistakes and missed opportunities ultimately cost them dearly. Tempers flared as the match concluded, but Iraq held firm, readying for their next challenge in the qualifiers.
ALSO READ
Spain's Dominance: Securing World Cup Qualifiers with Precision and Power
GOAT Tour to India 2025: Messi, De Paul, and Suarez Unite for Epic Football Show
4 dead and several others injured in shooting after homecoming football game in Mississippi town, official says, reports AP.
Jarell Quansah's Precautionary Return Amid World Cup Qualifiers
Mbappé's Absence Shakes France's World Cup Qualifiers