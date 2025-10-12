Left Menu

Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams

Iraq secured a crucial 1-0 win against Indonesia in Jeddah, thanks to Zidane Iqbal's late goal, keeping their World Cup hopes alive. Former Manchester United player Iqbal's performance pushed Iraq closer to qualifying. Indonesia's loss dashed their World Cup dreams, despite a strong start and efforts by their players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 03:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling encounter in Jeddah, Iraq edged past Indonesia with a 1-0 victory, rekindling their aspirations for a World Cup appearance after 1986. Thanks to Zidane Iqbal's decisive goal, Iraq kept their qualification hopes intact, while Indonesia's chances were extinguished.

Former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal, currently with Utrecht, turned the game around after coming on in the second half. His goal in the 76th minute was enough to secure the win for Iraq, who are now set to face Saudi Arabia in a crucial tie that could see them secure a spot in the World Cup.

Despite Indonesia showing promise with a determined start, key mistakes and missed opportunities ultimately cost them dearly. Tempers flared as the match concluded, but Iraq held firm, readying for their next challenge in the qualifiers.

