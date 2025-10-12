Left Menu

UAE Triumphs Over Oman, Sets Sights on 2026 World Cup

The United Arab Emirates defeated Oman 2-1 in the Asian qualifiers and now seeks a draw against Qatar for World Cup qualification. Oman's loss ended their automatic qualification hopes, while Iraq overcame Indonesia 1-0, setting up a crucial match against Saudi Arabia to continue their journey.

The United Arab Emirates secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Oman in the fourth round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, held on Saturday. This win places the UAE in a position where they only require a draw against hosts Qatar on Tuesday to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990.

Oman's defeat dashed their hopes of topping Group A and achieving automatic qualification for the World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Despite this setback, the team can still advance to the next qualifying round by finishing in second place, thanks to their draw with Qatar earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Iraq's 1-0 victory over Indonesia propels them level on points with Saudi Arabia in Group B. A low shot from former Manchester United youth player Zidane Iqbal secured the win in the 76th minute. Iraq must now defeat group leaders Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday to keep their World Cup dream alive, a challenge given Saudi Arabia's previous 3-2 victory over Indonesia.

