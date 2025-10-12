Left Menu

Cousins Clash in Historic Shanghai Masters Final

Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech, cousins and former Texas A&M teammates, will face each other in a historic Shanghai Masters final. Vacherot, a qualifier, shocked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, while Rinderknech overcame Daniil Medvedev. This is the first ATP circuit meeting between the two relatives.

Updated: 12-10-2025 07:55 IST

  • China

In an extraordinary turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech are set to face off in the final, marking a historic moment for the ATP circuit. The unexpected matchup came after both players secured stunning victories over top-tier opponents.

Vacherot, ranked 204th, achieved a career-defining win by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-4. In doing so, he became the lowest-ranked finalist in ATP Masters 1000 history. Meanwhile, Rinderknech pulled off an impressive 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback against Daniil Medvedev, setting the stage for the cousins' first ever clash in an ATP event.

The family triumphs are celebrated by both players, with Rinderknech expressing disbelief at their achievement. Despite Djokovic's physical challenges, he graciously acknowledged Vacherot's performance, highlighting the young player's attitude and skill. The upcoming match promises to be a thrilling encounter, as both cousins pursue their first ATP title.

