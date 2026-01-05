Novak Djokovic Steps Back from PTPA Amid Governance Concerns

Novak Djokovic has announced his decision to step away from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), the organization he co-founded to enhance player representation in the sport. He cited concerns regarding transparency and governance within the association.

Djokovic expressed that while he is proud of the vision he shared with co-founder Vasek Pospisil, his values no longer align with the organization's current course. Djokovic emphasized focusing on his family, personal principles, and the sport of tennis itself.

The PTPA, which recently engaged in legal action against major tennis bodies like the ATP and WTA, is seeking to address issues impacting players. Despite Djokovic's exit, the organization remains committed to open communication with its members and is close to a deal with Tennis Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)