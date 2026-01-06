Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Adelaide Tournament to Focus on Australian Open

Novak Djokovic, the 24-times Grand Slam champion, has announced his withdrawal from the Adelaide International. This decision allows the Serbian tennis icon to concentrate on his preparation for the forthcoming Australian Open.

Djokovic, who enjoyed past success at the Adelaide event with a victory in 2023, expressed disappointment over missing the tournament. He cited physical readiness as the reason for not participating.

The 38-year-old now sets his sights on Melbourne Park, where he will strive for an 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam victory. The competition is set to take place from January 18 to February 1.