Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Adelaide Tournament to Focus on Australian Open

Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the Adelaide International to prepare for the Australian Open. Citing physical readiness concerns, the tennis star aims to secure his 11th title in Melbourne. The decision comes after fond memories of winning the tournament in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 04:17 IST
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Adelaide Tournament to Focus on Australian Open
Novak Djokovic
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic, the 24-times Grand Slam champion, has announced his withdrawal from the Adelaide International. This decision allows the Serbian tennis icon to concentrate on his preparation for the forthcoming Australian Open.

Djokovic, who enjoyed past success at the Adelaide event with a victory in 2023, expressed disappointment over missing the tournament. He cited physical readiness as the reason for not participating.

The 38-year-old now sets his sights on Melbourne Park, where he will strive for an 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam victory. The competition is set to take place from January 18 to February 1.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoil

Global Markets Surge as Oil and Stock Prices Flourish Amid Venezuelan Turmoi...

 Global
2
Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

Vaccine Rollback Sparks Uproar: Health Experts Warn of Risks

 Global
3
U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

U.S. to Consider Subsidizing Oil Rebuild in Venezuela

 United States
4
Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

Touadera Secures Third Term Amidst Controversial Central African Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026