Tiger Woods Undergoes Seventh Back Surgery: Health Restored, Future Unclear
Tiger Woods has undergone his seventh back surgery to address pain and mobility issues caused by a collapsed disc in his lower back. This follows a series of health challenges, including a severe car crash in 2021. The timeline for his return to professional golf remains uncertain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-10-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 07:58 IST
Tiger Woods, the golfing legend, has recently undergone his seventh back surgery to alleviate ongoing pain and mobility issues stemming from a collapsed lower back disc.
In a social media statement, Woods confirmed the procedure took place in New York, describing it as the right decision for his health.
The timeline for his return to tournaments, including the Hero World Challenge, remains unclear, amid a challenging period marked by past surgeries and a severe car crash.
