The Pain and Perseverance of Tiger Woods: A Chronology of Injuries and Surgeries

The timeline follows Tiger Woods' numerous surgeries and injuries, highlighting the tenacity he has shown in overcoming major health hurdles. From his college days to his most recent procedures, Woods has faced an array of medical challenges, including ACL tears, back issues, and a major car accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-10-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 08:06 IST
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods' illustrious career has been marred by a series of severe injuries, requiring multiple surgeries over the years. From a college freshman at Stanford to a veteran golfer, Woods has demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity.

Since 1994, Woods has undergone at least seven surgeries on his lower back, aside from numerous procedures on his knees, stemming from both sports and non-sporting incidents. The injuries, ranging from ACL tears to lower back nerve impingements, have intermittently kept him from competing.

Most notably, Woods was involved in a grave car accident in February 2021, which resulted in significant injuries to his right leg and ankle. Despite the challenges, Woods continues to strive for recovery, recently undergoing another surgery on his left Achilles tendon in March 2025 as part of his preparation for the Masters.

