Sebastien Pocognoli Takes Helm at AS Monaco

AS Monaco has appointed Sebastien Pocognoli as their new coach on a contract extending until June 2027, following the departure of Adi Hutter. The Ligue 1 club welcomed Pocognoli, hailing from a successful managerial stint at Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 38-year-old former Belgium international managed to steer Union SG to their first Belgian league title in 90 years last season, illustrating a remarkable start in his senior coaching career. Monaco is optimistic about his potential to replicate such success in Ligue 1.

Pocognoli's appointment comes as Monaco's performance under Hutter dwindled, with the team managing only one win in their last five games, currently placing them fifth in Ligue 1. The club hopes Pocognoli's dynamic style will invigorate their pursuit of success.

