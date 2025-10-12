Nagelsmann Defends Wirtz Amid Premier League Adjustment
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann defended Florian Wirtz, emphasizing the player's adjustment phase in the Premier League with Liverpool. Despite a slow start, Wirtz remains a key creator. Nagelsmann highlighted Wirtz's past success at Leverkusen and expressed confidence that Wirtz will adapt to Liverpool's challenges.
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has stepped forward to defend midfielder Florian Wirtz amid his slow start at Liverpool. Despite the German international's hefty transfer fee, Nagelsmann insists that Wirtz's struggles are merely part of his adjustment to the Premier League.
Wirtz, who was acquired from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of 100 million pounds, is yet to score or assist in seven appearances for Liverpool. Nevertheless, Nagelsmann points to his chance creation as evidence of his ongoing contribution, suggesting his teammates' failure to convert might misrepresent his effectiveness.
With Liverpool enduring a challenging season, Nagelsmann remains confident. He recalls Wirtz's prowess in Bundesliga and believes the player will ultimately thrive at Anfield, albeit needing time to adapt to England's top tier football dynamics.
