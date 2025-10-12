Kuldeep Yadav Spins West Indies into a Bind in Second Test
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav's superb performance left West Indies struggling at 217-8 in response to India's commanding 518-5 declared during the second test match's third day. Kuldeep took 4-72, causing a middle-order collapse. The West Indies were 301 runs behind at lunch, with Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip continuing a brief resistance.
Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist-spinner, claimed figures of 4-72, harnessing a dramatic collapse in the West Indies batting line-up. The tourists, resuming on 140-4, saw key batsman Shai Hope lose his off-stump before Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves were trapped lbw by Kuldeep.
Seamer Mohammed Siraj added to West Indies' woes by dismissing Jomel Warrican. However, Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip staged a defiant stand, compiling 42 runs together, yet couldn't be separated before the lunch interval, leaving their team significantly behind.
