Kuldeep Yadav Spins West Indies into a Bind in Second Test

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional performance left the West Indies middle order in disarray on the third day of the second test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The visitors managed 217-8, far behind India's first innings declaration of 518-5.

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist-spinner, claimed figures of 4-72, harnessing a dramatic collapse in the West Indies batting line-up. The tourists, resuming on 140-4, saw key batsman Shai Hope lose his off-stump before Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves were trapped lbw by Kuldeep.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj added to West Indies' woes by dismissing Jomel Warrican. However, Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip staged a defiant stand, compiling 42 runs together, yet couldn't be separated before the lunch interval, leaving their team significantly behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)