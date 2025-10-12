Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav Spins West Indies into a Bind in Second Test

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav's superb performance left West Indies struggling at 217-8 in response to India's commanding 518-5 declared during the second test match's third day. Kuldeep took 4-72, causing a middle-order collapse. The West Indies were 301 runs behind at lunch, with Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip continuing a brief resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:57 IST
Kuldeep Yadav Spins West Indies into a Bind in Second Test
Kuldeep Yadav

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional performance left the West Indies middle order in disarray on the third day of the second test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The visitors managed 217-8, far behind India's first innings declaration of 518-5.

Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist-spinner, claimed figures of 4-72, harnessing a dramatic collapse in the West Indies batting line-up. The tourists, resuming on 140-4, saw key batsman Shai Hope lose his off-stump before Tevin Imlach and Justin Greaves were trapped lbw by Kuldeep.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj added to West Indies' woes by dismissing Jomel Warrican. However, Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip staged a defiant stand, compiling 42 runs together, yet couldn't be separated before the lunch interval, leaving their team significantly behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025