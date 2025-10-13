Left Menu

Pakistani Players Advised to Stay Calm Amidst Tensions with India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has directed its players to focus solely on their performance during the Sultan of Johor Cup match against India, advising them to avoid confrontations and ignore potential snubs from Indian players. This follows recent tension from a lack of handshakes during cricket matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:43 IST
Pakistani Players Advised to Stay Calm Amidst Tensions with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is urging its national team to focus strictly on their game against India in the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johar Bahru, Malaysia, while avoiding confrontations with Indian players.

This recommendation follows heightened tensions resulting from a lack of handshakes between the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams during the recent Asia Cup. Pakistan has filed a protest with both the Asian Cricket Council and ICC over this conduct, and similar behavior is anticipated from the Indian junior men's hockey team during their upcoming match.

A senior PHF official has instructed players to ignore any non-handshake gestures from Indian players and to maintain composure by avoiding emotional reactions or gestures during the game. This follows Pakistan's mix of results in the tournament, including a resounding win over Malaysia but a loss to Great Britain.

TRENDING

1
COP30: A Call for Adaptation and Real Climate Action

COP30: A Call for Adaptation and Real Climate Action

 India
2
Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections

Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Goes Global: UAE Roadshows Ahead of CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Goes Global: UAE Roadshows Ahead of CII Summit

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Safety of Lord Jagannath's Treasury: Opposition Raises Alarm

Controversy Surrounds Safety of Lord Jagannath's Treasury: Opposition Raises...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025