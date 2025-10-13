Pakistani Players Advised to Stay Calm Amidst Tensions with India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is urging its national team to focus strictly on their game against India in the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johar Bahru, Malaysia, while avoiding confrontations with Indian players.

This recommendation follows heightened tensions resulting from a lack of handshakes between the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams during the recent Asia Cup. Pakistan has filed a protest with both the Asian Cricket Council and ICC over this conduct, and similar behavior is anticipated from the Indian junior men's hockey team during their upcoming match.

A senior PHF official has instructed players to ignore any non-handshake gestures from Indian players and to maintain composure by avoiding emotional reactions or gestures during the game. This follows Pakistan's mix of results in the tournament, including a resounding win over Malaysia but a loss to Great Britain.