Watkins' Injury Revamp Options for England's Road to World Cup

Ollie Watkins returns to Aston Villa due to injury, missing England's World Cup qualifier against Latvia. Watkins sustained the injury after a friendly against Wales. England might opt for Harry Kane's return, as they aim to secure World Cup qualification with an upcoming match in Latvia.

Watkins' Injury Revamp Options for England's Road to World Cup
Ollie Watkins, the prolific striker for Aston Villa, has returned to his club following an injury that has ruled him out of England's World Cup qualifying match against Latvia. The injury was sustained during a friendly victory against Wales, where Watkins scored before a collision with the goal post led to his substitution.

A statement from the England squad confirmed Watkins' departure, marking him as the second player to exit the team, following defender Jarell Quansah's precautionary return to Bayer Leverkusen. Quansah, however, did not feature in the match against Wales.

With Watkins unavailable, England's coach, Thomas Tuchel, may consider the return of captain Harry Kane. England's qualification hopes rest on achieving a win in the upcoming away match against Latvia, which would solidify their lead in Group K, leaving them seven points clear with two games remaining.

