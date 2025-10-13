Srishti Kiran: India's Tennis Prodigy Eyes Global Success

At the tender age of 13, Srishti Kiran is already being touted as one of India's most promising young tennis talents. Currently ranked No. 16 in India's U-14 Girls category, this Bengaluru native is rapidly ascending the junior circuit. She is now gearing up for a crucial phase in her budding career: a series of tournaments in the United States, including the renowned Junior Orange Bowl in Florida this December. Srishti was instrumental in helping Team India secure its first-ever Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U-12 Girls' Team Championship title in 2023, where she maintained an unbeaten record. Her impressive performances on the Asian circuit soon caught the eye of prominent figures, resulting in her recruitment to the prestigious RPS Academy in Florida, under the guidance of the world-renowned coach Gabe Jaramillo, after being spotted at the ATF's Orange Ball program.

While the transition provides Srishti with invaluable global exposure, it also comes with its set of challenges, particularly the sacrifices she must make at such a young age. 'The most challenging part has been staying away from home, missing my mom and Bengaluru. I just cope by calling her whenever I can. But I really miss the food, the people, the weather, of course,' Srishti confided. Despite the hurdles, she views the sacrifices as essential to achieving excellence, asserting, 'Without sacrifices, you cannot become a good player.'

Her passion for tennis ignited at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) in Bengaluru when she was just four and a half years old. She vividly remembers her early days on the court with a racket almost as tall as she was. 'My earliest memory at KSLTA was coming for my first tennis class. I was shorter than the net, holding a racket, but I loved it right away,' she reminisced. The KSLTA played a crucial role in nurturing her talent, providing comprehensive support and creating a supportive environment. 'KSLTA has supported me a lot, especially Sunil Yajaman Sir (Hon. Jt. Secretary, KSLTA). And everybody here has supported me in some way or the other. It really felt like home,' she shared. Her recent performances at the KSLTA-ITF Juniors at SM Krishna Stadium, where she advanced to the quarterfinals, underscore her growing potential.

Having proudly represented India internationally at the age of 10, Srishti attributes her steady progress to the unwavering support of her parents and the guidance of her coaches and mentors, both domestically and internationally. One lesson stands out: her coach Gabe's enduring advice, 'No matter what condition you are in, stay focused and give it your all.' She expressed profound gratitude, thanking all her coaches for their encouragement and belief in her potential. Drawing inspiration from American tennis star Coco Gauff, Srishti identified with similarities in their playing styles, stating, 'From the way she hits to the way she moves, my game really matched with hers. I really admire and learn from her.'

Looking ahead, Srishti's immediate objectives include delivering strong performances at the upcoming Junior Orange Bowl and the IMG Academy International Tennis Championships in Florida later this year. Her long-term aspirations are clearly articulated, 'In 10 years, I aim to be World No. 1, winning an Olympic medal and lifting a Grand Slam for my country is my ultimate vision,' she stated.

