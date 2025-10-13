Left Menu

Bangladesh Women Display Resilience with Strong Total Against South Africa

Bangladesh scored 232 for six against South Africa in a Women's ODI World Cup match. Openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider set the foundation, while Sharmin Akter and Shorna Akter made significant contributions. Skipper Nigar Sultana and Ritu Moni added valuable runs. Nonkululeko Mlaba stood out for South Africa.

13-10-2025
In a gripping match at the Women's ODI World Cup, Bangladesh chose to bat first and recorded a total of 232 for six against South Africa on Monday. The team relied on consistent batting, with openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider setting the stage with a 53-run partnership.

Key contributions were made by Sharmin Akter, who scored 50 off 77 balls, and Shorna Akter, who remained unbeaten with a quickfire 51 off 35 balls. Skipper Nigar Sultana added stability with her 32 runs, while Ritu Moni's brisk 19 not out off just eight balls took Bangladesh to a competitive total.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was the standout performer, claiming two wickets for 42 runs. Bangladesh's strategic approach and resilient batting set the tone for an exciting match-up.

