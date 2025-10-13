Bangladesh Women Display Resilience with Strong Total Against South Africa

In a gripping match at the Women's ODI World Cup, Bangladesh chose to bat first and recorded a total of 232 for six against South Africa on Monday. The team relied on consistent batting, with openers Fargana Hoque and Rubya Haider setting the stage with a 53-run partnership.

Key contributions were made by Sharmin Akter, who scored 50 off 77 balls, and Shorna Akter, who remained unbeaten with a quickfire 51 off 35 balls. Skipper Nigar Sultana added stability with her 32 runs, while Ritu Moni's brisk 19 not out off just eight balls took Bangladesh to a competitive total.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was the standout performer, claiming two wickets for 42 runs. Bangladesh's strategic approach and resilient batting set the tone for an exciting match-up.