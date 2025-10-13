Left Menu

Eden Gardens Set for Exciting Clash as Bengal Prepares for Ranji and Test Matches

Eden Gardens will host Bengal's first two Ranji Trophy matches with a 'green top' pitch, followed by a Test match against South Africa. The venue, known for helping pacers, may consider a spinner-friendly track for the Test. Bengal's pace attack is strengthened by Mohammed Shami's return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:01 IST
Eden Gardens is getting ready for an action-packed cricket season with a 'green top' pitch in place for Bengal's two Ranji Trophy home matches. The historical venue is also set to host a thrilling Test match between India and South Africa in November.

The president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Sourav Ganguly, has confirmed the green pitch setup after inspecting it personally. The season kicks off with matches against Uttarakhand and Gujarat, revitalizing Eden Gardens with international cricket after six years.

Amidst anticipations, questions loom whether the Test will feature the green pitch or a spinner-friendly surface, considering South Africa's strong pace lineup. Bengal, bolstered by Mohammed Shami's comeback, eyes a promising start under the leadership of Abhimanyu Easwaran.

