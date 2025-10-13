Left Menu

India Celebrates Olympic Heroes with Rewarding Ceremony

The Indian Olympic Association honored the country's 2024 Paris Olympics medallists with cash awards at a grand ceremony. Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, and other athletes were recognized, while coaches also received appreciation. The event highlighted the nation's pride in their athletes' accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grand function held by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) saw the felicitation of India's 2024 Paris Olympics medallists. Star athletes, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker, were rewarded with significant cash awards.

Neeraj Chopra, who secured a silver in the men's javelin throw, was absent but acknowledged. His contribution earned him a Rs 75 lakh reward, collected by an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official on his behalf from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Chopra's former coach, Klaus Bartonietz, received a Rs 20 lakh award.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, after clinching a bronze in the individual 10m air pistol, shared additional earnings with Sarabjot Singh for the mixed event. Various coaches and players, including the men's hockey team members and their head coach, were also honored at the event presided over by IOA President PT Usha and other key officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

