Shai Hope's Historic Century: A Beacon for West Indies Cricket

West Indies' Shai Hope received accolades from former Indian spinner Anil Kumble after scoring his maiden Test century. Known for his potential, Hope's performance provided a vital boost during a match against India, marking a turning point in his Test career. The skilled batter aims to solidify his No. 4 position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:04 IST
Shai Hope. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble has lauded West Indies' batter Shai Hope for achieving his first Test century, emphasizing the batter's crucial role at number four. Kumble, a JioStar cricket analyst, noted Hope's strong partnership with John Campbell as a defining moment during West Indies' innings.

Despite being initially dismissed for 248 in response to India's 518/5 declared, West Indies showed resilience with a notable 120-run lead. Kumble reflected on Hope's early promise and acknowledged a dip in form after impressive performances in 2017. Hope's Test career is now being revitalized with this century.

Hope has excelled in the ODIs, scoring over 5,800 runs at an average exceeding 50. His recent century marks a potential turning point in his Test career, with hopes of cementing his role and improving West Indies cricket. Meanwhile, India stands on the brink of victory with a score of 63/1, drawing close to the winning target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

