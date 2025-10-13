Aman Sehrawat Appeals WFI for Leniency After Weight Mishap

Paris Olympics bronze medallist grappler Aman Sehrawat has appealed to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to reconsider a one-year ban imposed on him after he failed to meet the required weight at the World Championships in Zagreb.

Sehrawat, who was disqualified for being 1.7kg over the weight limit, cited a sudden stomach ache that disrupted his last-minute weight-cutting efforts. Despite submitting an explanation, WFI's disciplinary panel found his response unsatisfactory.

The grappler's ban, which took effect on September 23, threatens to impact his participation in major upcoming events, including the 2026 Asian Games. Sehrawat plans to meet with WFI President Sanjay Singh and may seek intervention from the Sports Ministry to mitigate the ban's effects on his career.