India's Table Tennis Woes: A Tale of Wasted Potential at Asian Championships

India's women’s table tennis team, like the men, exited the Asian Team Championships early, losing to underdog Singapore. Despite high expectations, the team struggled with nerves and inconsistency. Key players, including Manika Batra, were outperformed. Elsewhere, young Iranian Benyamin Faraji captured attention by defeating top-ranked opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:13 IST
India's aspirations in the Asian Team Table Tennis Championships were shattered as the women's team succumbed to an unexpected quarterfinal defeat by Singapore on Monday. Following the men's exit, the pressure was on the women to reclaim national pride, but inconsistency and nerves led to their downfall.

Despite entering as the fourth seed and being regarded as favorites, the Indian women's team, featuring standout player Manika Batra, could not overcome qualifier Singapore. Inconsistencies plagued their performance, highlighting their inability to handle pivotal moments effectively, culminating in a 3-2 loss.

Meanwhile, Iran's 15-year-old Benyamin Faraji made headlines with a stunning 3-2 victory over China's world No. 2 Lin Shidong in the men's quarterfinals. His performance drew admiration, as he maintained composure to win a tense deciding game 11–9, shaking the table tennis hierarchy.

