India's Table Tennis Woes: A Tale of Wasted Potential at Asian Championships

India's aspirations in the Asian Team Table Tennis Championships were shattered as the women's team succumbed to an unexpected quarterfinal defeat by Singapore on Monday. Following the men's exit, the pressure was on the women to reclaim national pride, but inconsistency and nerves led to their downfall.

Despite entering as the fourth seed and being regarded as favorites, the Indian women's team, featuring standout player Manika Batra, could not overcome qualifier Singapore. Inconsistencies plagued their performance, highlighting their inability to handle pivotal moments effectively, culminating in a 3-2 loss.

Meanwhile, Iran's 15-year-old Benyamin Faraji made headlines with a stunning 3-2 victory over China's world No. 2 Lin Shidong in the men's quarterfinals. His performance drew admiration, as he maintained composure to win a tense deciding game 11–9, shaking the table tennis hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)