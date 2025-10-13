Left Menu

South Africa Clinches Tense Win Against Bangladesh in Women's ODI

South Africa achieved a tense three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a Women's ODI World Cup match. Despite initial setbacks, crucial partnerships by Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, and Nadine de Klerk secured the win. Bangladesh showcased resilience, providing a learning experience for the youthful team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a nail-biting Women's ODI World Cup match on Monday, South Africa narrowly defeated Bangladesh by three wickets, having overcome a shaky start. Tasked with chasing a target of 234, South Africa faltered at 78 for 5 before a resilient comeback.

Key to the victory were the performances of Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp, who combined for an essential 85-run partnership that reignited South Africa's pursuit. Additionally, Nadine de Klerk's 37 not-out helped see them over the line for the win.

Bangladesh's skillful spinners put pressure on the South Africans, acknowledged captain Laura Wolvaardt, while Bangladesh's captain, Nigar Sultana, praised her team's spirited fight. Despite defeat, Sultana viewed the match as a valuable learning opportunity for her young side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

