Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

Nadine de Klerk led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling victory against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League opener. With a four-wicket bowling performance and an unbeaten 63, de Klerk guided RCB to a three-wicket win in a nail-biting final over finish, overshadowing MI's earlier strong batting display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:35 IST
In a gripping opening match of the Women's Premier League, South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk delivered a show-stopping performance, spearheading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nerve-wracking three-wicket triumph over Mumbai Indians.

De Klerk's exceptional bowling figures of 4 for 26 constrained the defending champions to 154 for 6. Under intense pressure, she maintained her poise to smash an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls, steering RCB to a last-over victory with just a ball to spare.

The dramatic win unfolded as RCB chased 155, with de Klerk's final-over heroics eclipsing the earlier commendable efforts by Mumbai's top order, including Sajeevan Sajana's brisk 45. This victory set the tone for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

