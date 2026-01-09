Left Menu

Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

In an exhilarating opening match of the Women's Premier League Season 4, Nadine de Klerk's all-round performance led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a narrow three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. De Klerk's contributions with both bat and ball proved decisive in the nail-biting last-ball finish.

Nadine de Klerk's all-round brilliance shone as Royal Challengers Bengaluru triumphed over Mumbai Indians in a thrilling last-ball finish of the Women's Premier League Season 4 opener.

De Klerk led the bowling attack, claiming 4 wickets for 26 runs, effectively curtailing Mumbai Indians to 154 for 6, despite notable contributions from Sajeevan Sajana and Nicola Carey.

Facing a precarious 65 for 5, de Klerk's unyielding 63 not out reversed RCB's fortunes, securing a nail-biting victory as they achieved 157 for 7 on the final delivery.

